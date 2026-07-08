Trump says MoU to end Iran war is ‘over’

The US president has just told reporters at the NATO summit in Ankara that he thinks the memorandum of understanding with Iran is “over”.
“It’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” claimed Trump.
MNA
TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump says the ceasefire deal with Iran is “over”.
The US president has just told reporters at the NATO summit in Ankara that he thinks the memorandum of understanding with Iran is “over”.
“It’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” claimed Trump.
MNA
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