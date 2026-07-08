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Jul 8, 2026, 12:34 PM

Trump says MoU to end Iran war is ‘over’

Trump says MoU to end Iran war is ‘over’

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump says the ceasefire deal with Iran is “over”.

The US president has just told reporters at the NATO summit in Ankara that he thinks the memorandum of understanding with Iran is “over”.

“It’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” claimed Trump.

MNA 

News ID 246018

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