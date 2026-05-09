Colonialism has no place in future world: Pezeshkian

In a post on X on Friday night, Pezeshkian wrote that the Islamic Republic of Iran's established policy is expanding friendly relations with other nations on the basis of respect and shared benefit.

"The policy of colonialism and exploitation will have no place in the future world," he added.

He said that as much as tolerance is rooted in Iran's culture, the fight against oppression also shines in the country's history, and this identity will endure to elevate Iran's name.

Masoud Pezeshkian has consistently framed Iran's foreign policy around the principle of engagement without subordination — seeking expanded bilateral ties while rejecting externally imposed conditions or unequal power relationships. The reference to tolerance and resistance as twin pillars of Iranian identity is a recurring theme in official Iranian discourse, used to present the country simultaneously as a civilisational actor committed to dialogue and as one that will not yield to pressure or aggression.

MNA