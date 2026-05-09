  1. World
  2. North America
May 9, 2026, 6:50 AM

Explosion hits US refinery in New Orleans (+VIDEO)

Explosion hits US refinery in New Orleans (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – No injuries were reported after an explosion and a fire at a refinery in the New Orleans area on Friday, officials said.

Residents near Chalmette Refining said they heard an explosion at around 1 p.m. The refinery is in Chalmette, located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of New Orleans.

Chalmette Refining said in a post on social media that a fire broke out at an operating unit.

According to AP, the St. Bernard Fire Department worked with refinery personnel to bring the blaze under control.

“Everyone working in the area is safe and accounted for,” the company said. “The cause of the incident will be investigated.”

MNA

News ID 244320

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News