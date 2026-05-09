Explosion hits US refinery in New Orleans (+VIDEO)

Residents near Chalmette Refining said they heard an explosion at around 1 p.m. The refinery is in Chalmette, located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of New Orleans.

Chalmette Refining said in a post on social media that a fire broke out at an operating unit.

According to AP, the St. Bernard Fire Department worked with refinery personnel to bring the blaze under control.

“Everyone working in the area is safe and accounted for,” the company said. “The cause of the incident will be investigated.”

MNA