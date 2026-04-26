  1. Politics
Apr 26, 2026, 4:26 PM

Brits protest US use of UK bases against Iran

Brits protest US use of UK bases against Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – The British held a demonstration on Sunday to protests the use of their country's army by the US army against Iran.

British people held a protest against the use of the Royal Air Force base at Fairford in Gloucestershire by the US army in carrying out operations in Iran.
The base has been used to station US bombers since the attacks on Iran began on February 28.
This is despite the fact that the British government has repeatedly denied its involvement, support, and complicity in the American-Zionist terrorist war against Iran.
MNA/TSN3575023

News ID 244004

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