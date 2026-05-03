3 killed in an attack at a home in SW Sydney, Australia

A police statement said that emergency services were called to reports of an assault at a home in Rosemeadow, 45 km southwest of central Sydney, shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the bodies of a woman believed to be in her 60s and a man in his 20s. A 64-year-old man with serious head injuries was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

Police said that all three people had been assaulted by a man known to them.

Around 2:30 a.m., a vehicle arrived at the home and the 32-year-old male driver was arrested and taken to a nearby police station.

A crime scene has been established at the home and local police have commenced an investigation with assistance from homicide squad detectives.

MNA