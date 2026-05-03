No power can undermine Iranian people's firm resolve: IRGC

In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC pointed to the huge nationwide rallies across the country, especially the one staged recently on the birth anniversary of the Eighth Shia Imam, Imam Reza (AS), and the countrywide Janfada-e-Iran (Sacrifice for Iran) campaign that has seen millions sign up expressing readiness to defend the nation against adversaries with their lives.

"Iran and the Iranian people will never bow before their enemies, and no power is capable of weakening your resolve," it said, addressing the nation.

The IRGC hailed the countywide rallies as "epic and unparalleled," noting how the demonstrations sustained throughout the entire 40-day period of the United States' and the Israeli regime's latest bout of unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic and continue to last.

It described the nationwide participation as expression of allegiance to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, who succeeded Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei following the former Leader's martyrdom in the early stages of the aggression.

The all-encompassing participation, the Corps noted, "has constituted an exceptional display of national unity and a powerful patriotic defense against the demonic American-Zionist enemy."

The rallies held on Imam Reza (AS)'s birth anniversary on Wednesday especially stood out "serving as a reflection of the Iranian people’s insight in recognizing the enemy, assessing the situation, and discerning their duty under the current sensitive and decisive circumstances," the statement added.

MNA