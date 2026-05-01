Tehran rejects allegations over UK violent incidents

Iran's Embassy in the United Kingdom has issued a press statement firmly rejecting any suggestion of Iranian involvement in recent violent incidents on British soil, describing such claims as groundless and driven by political calculation rather than evidence.

The statement reiterated Iran's longstanding position condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the incidents that have recently taken place in the United Kingdom.

Rejecting the baseless allegations, the Embassy stated that any claim linking the Islamic Republic of Iran to violent activities or incidents in Britain lacks credible supporting evidence. It characterised such accusations as serving narrow political objectives — specifically, misleading public opinion and deflecting attention from the genuine underlying causes of terrorism and violent extremism.

MNA