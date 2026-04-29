  1. Politics
Apr 29, 2026, 10:06 PM

A story of Iranian people's resilience

A story of Iranian people's resilience

TEHRAN, Apr. 29 (MNA) – An Iranian photographer narrates the story of a night that US-Israeli bombardment couldn't make the Iranians to leave the streets.

That night, like every other night, I was present at the “Sangar-e Khiaban” (Street Trench) to capture the epic presence of the people of Khorramshahr. I stood among the ocean of devoted people, camera on my shoulder. The people, with indescribable fervor and awareness, looked into my camera’s lens, speaking words of unwavering resolve, echoing our martyred leader and great guide. They called for continued presence and resistance.

Suddenly, the terrifying sounds of American-Zionist enemy projectiles hitting the vicinity of Khorramshahr were heard. The explosions were so loud that the ground beneath our feet trembled.

The crowd was vibrant, but no one moved in any direction.

By Hassan Mane', Photographer at IRIB 

News ID 244099

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