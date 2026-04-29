Sirens sounded in Galilee after missile attack from Lebanon

Following the attack, alert sirens sounded in Baram and other districts in the Galilee, Elnashra cited Israeli media on Wednesday.

The Israeli Channel 12 announced that two missiles were fired from southern Lebanon.

Moreover, Hezbollah in Lebanon announced that it had directly targeted two Israeli army Merkava tanks in the town of Al-Qantara in southern Lebanon yesterday using two drones.

Hezbollah also emphasized that it had also targeted a gathering of Israeli occupying soldiers in the town of Al-Qantara yesterday with missiles.

"Islamic Resistance fighters targeted two Merkava tanks in the town of Qantara with two loitering gliders and achieved a confirmed hit, a Hezbollah statement said on Wednesday.

At the same time, the Lebanese Army Command announced the martyrdom of a soldier and his brother following the Israeli attack on the town of Kherbet Salam in Bint Jbeil.

According to the report, the soldier and his brother were on their way to their home in the town of Al-Sawanah on a motorcycle, when both were martyred.

Despite the extension of the ceasefire between Lebanon and the Zionist regime and the ongoing negotiations between them, the regime continues its attacks on Lebanon.

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