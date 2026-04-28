Iran military ready for long-term war to make enemy regret

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran's army, explained in an interview the performance of the army's ground forces in the imposed US-Zionist war, emphasizing the operational successes of these forces and hilighted the bombing of American bases by army fighter jets.

"The army's air forces attacked enemy bases in the countries of the region, including the adversary bases in Erbil, Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar. Recently, a report was published by an American media outlet that referred to the successful operation of the Air Force's F-5 fighter jets. These fighter jets successfully penetrated the various layers of defense that the Americans had designed and targeted the American base," the military spokesman said.

"During the enemy's infiltration in southern Isfahan, the ground forces immediately took action and, with their quick reaction, shot down the hostile American aircraft. This decisive response resulted in the defeat of the enemy's operation," he said in apparent reference to the alleged US operation to rescue one of their pilot.

General Akramnia also said that the Iranian military has used the experiences it obtained during the both 12-day and 40-day war to get ready for the potential resumption of the war. He added that Iranian armed forces are upgrading their military equipment also bank of targets.

He said that Iran does not consider the war to be over as it does not trust the enemy.

Later, General Akramnia noted that the west of the Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the IRGC Navy while and the east of the Strait is controlled by the army.

He went on to stress that Iranian armed forces are ready for a long-term war until the enemy completely regrets initiating the war.

MNA/6814137