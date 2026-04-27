Bahrain revokes citizenship of 69 over alleged back for Iran

The ministry claimed that those affected had expressed sympathy for Iran and praised Tehran’s actions against Manama, accusing them of contributing to instability. In its official statement, it also alleged that some of the individuals had maintained contacts with “foreign parties,” adding that the decision applies to both the accused and their families.

Authorities further stated that such actions “undermine national security,” asserting that the individuals had published content on social media that threatened public order and fueled unrest. According to Manama, some of the posts also expressed support for resistance groups.

The move comes amid heightened tensions in the Persian Gulf following escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. During the hostilities, Bahrain—home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters—was targeted by retaliatory Iranian strikes.

On the first night of the conflict, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had struck the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters in the Juffair area of Manama using missiles and drones. Reports indicate the attacks caused material damage, including fires in buildings and the temporary closure of Bahrain International Airport.

Tehran has repeatedly warned that the Bahraini government should not allow its territory to be used by the United States to launch attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA