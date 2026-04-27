Global military spending hits record $2.9 trillion in 2025

The three top spenders – the United States, China and Russia – spent a combined total of $1.48 trillion, just over half of global expenditure.

Spending rose by 2.9 percent compared with 2024, despite a reduction by the US, the world's biggest spender, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Researcher Lorenzo Scarazzato told AFP the decrease from the US was more than offset by increases in Europe and Asia, as the world marked "another year of wars and increased tensions".

Scarazzato said this was also reflected in the global "military burden" – the share of worldwide GDP devoted to military spending – which reached its highest level since 2009.

"Everything points to a world that feels less secure and is spending on its military to compensate for the global landscape," he said.

The US spent $954 billion, 7.5 percent less than in 2024, largely because no new financial military aid to Ukraine was approved. By contrast, Washington pledged a total of $127 billion to Kyiv over the previous three years.

But the decrease is expected to be short-lived as the US Congress has approved spending of over $1 trillion for 2026, which could rise to $1.5 trillion in 2027 if US President Donald Trump's budget proposal passes.

The main driver of the global increase was Europe – including Russia and Ukraine – where spending surged 14 percent to $864 billion.

"That is driven by two major factors. One is the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the other is the decreased US engagement with Europe," Scarazzato said.

He explained that the US is "pushing for Europe to take more care of its own defense".

Germany, the fourth-largest spender, raised expenditure by 24 percent in 2025 to $114 billion.

Spain also recorded a 50 percent jump to $40.2 billion, pushing military spending above two percent of GDP for the first time since 1994.

MNA