Dozens killed, injured in Colombia bomb blast

Octavio Guzmán, the governor of the Cauca region, said the explosive device was detonated on Saturday on the Pan-American Highway, in the El Tunel sector of Cajibio.

“As of now, we report 14 people dead and more than 38 injured, including five minors,” Guzman said in a post on X.

Guzman condemned what he called an “indiscriminate attack” against the civilian population, Al Jazeera reported.

A video shared by the governor appeared to show the aftermath of the bombing, with ambulances on site and mangled vehicles and debris covering the road.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro condemned the latest attack, calling the perpetrators “terrorists, fascists, and drug traffickers”.

The attack is the latest in a spate of explosions that have attempted to target public infrastructure.

MNA