  1. Sports
Apr 24, 2026, 4:49 PM

Iran defeat Sri Lanka at 2026 Asian Beach Games

Iran defeat Sri Lanka at 2026 Asian Beach Games

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s national beach handball team beat Sri Lanka 2-0 at the 6th Asian Beach Games on Friday.

The Iranian squad secured the win with set scores of 18-12 and 22-10 in Group A. Team Melli had defeated the Philippines 2-0 in their first match.

Their next challenge will be against Hong Kong and Bahrain on Sunday, followed by a match against China slated for Monday.

The sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games, a prestigious event historically held biennially from 2008 to 2016, has returned and is now hosted by the vibrant city of Sanya, according to Tehran Times.

The Games officially commenced on Tuesday, bringing together athletes across 14 sports, 15 disciplines, and a total of 61 events, running from April 22nd to April 30th.

MNA

News ID 243939

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