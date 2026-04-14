WH turned into a reporting branch for 'Israel': VP

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref wrote, “Netanyahu: Vance reported to me on his way back from Islamabad, as he does every day.”

“For the first time in history, a senior official of a government is providing “daily briefings” to the head of another state!” he added.

“The issue is not us; it is a matter of structural humiliation. Do the American people realize that the White House has effectively turned into a “reporting branch” for another regime?”, Aref criticized.

MNA