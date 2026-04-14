  1. Politics
Apr 14, 2026, 6:09 PM

VP Aref:

WH turned into a reporting branch for 'Israel': VP

WH turned into a reporting branch for 'Israel': VP

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – Criticizing the daily report of a senior govt. official to head of another country, Iran's 1st vice president has said, “Do the American people realize White House has effectively turned into report branch of another regime.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammadreza Aref wrote, “Netanyahu: Vance reported to me on his way back from Islamabad, as he does every day.”

“For the first time in history, a senior official of a government is providing “daily briefings” to the head of another state!” he added.

“The issue is not us; it is a matter of structural humiliation. Do the American people realize that the White House has effectively turned into a “reporting branch” for another regime?”, Aref criticized.

MNA

News ID 243625

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