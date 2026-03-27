  1. Politics
Mar 27, 2026, 8:34 PM

IRGC orders evacuation of US-linked industrial sites

IRGC orders evacuation of US-linked industrial sites

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – In response to American-Zionist IRGC warned all personnel at industrial facilities with U.S. ties or allegiance to the Israeli regime to immediately vacate their workplaces.

In a statement released on Saturday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said that despite previous warnings to refrain from attacking Iranian industries, the “American-Zionist enemy” carried out multiple strikes on Iranian industrial centers today.

“Our fighters are conducting retaliatory strikes,” the statement read. “Therefore, we warn all employees of industrial companies in the region that have American shareholders, as well as heavy industries allied with the Israeli regime in the region, to leave your workplaces immediately to avoid endangering your lives.”

The statement also instructed residents living within a one-kilometer radius of such industrial facilities to evacuate their residences until the attacks are concluded.

MNA 

News ID 242968

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