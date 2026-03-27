Iran urges UN to condemn assassination plots on officials

In an official letter on Thursday addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council (UNSC), Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeed Iravani, expressed deep concern over the reported assassination plots.

“I draw the immediate attention of Your Excellency and the members of the Security Council to the reports published in the media,” Iravani stated.

“These reports indicate that the United States and the Israeli regime have identified and designated high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, Mr. Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, as assassination targets. The reports describe any suspension of such plans as merely temporary.”

The ambassador emphasized that the reports point to an operational framework aimed at assassinating Iran’s highest political officials.

This criminal policy has been systematically implemented since the start of the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28, which began with the assassination of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and several other senior officials.

“Such a policy clearly indicates a serious violation of the peremptory rules of international law. The conditional nature of the alleged ‘suspension’ also confirms that the threat remains real, deliberate, and ongoing,” Iravani warned, Press TV reported.

He added that these threats are the products of “criminal mindsets” that have openly called the “rules of engagement” “foolish.”

The same forces, working with the terrorists ruling Tel Aviv, have deliberately bombed and killed hundreds of students, targeted hospitals, destroyed cultural heritage sites, and committed other heinous crimes in an open campaign of state terrorism.

“The promotion of the term ‘kill lists’ should be seen as another manifestation of the same terrorist acts that initiated a criminal war against Iran and have so far resulted in the deaths of more than three thousand civilians,” the letter stressed.

Iravani underlined that a premeditated policy of assassinating high-ranking officials of a sovereign UN member state constitutes a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, as well as gross breaches of international human rights law — including the right to life — and international humanitarian law.

He further recalled that officials at the level of Foreign Minister enjoy complete personal immunity under customary international law, a principle repeatedly affirmed by the International Court of Justice.

MNA