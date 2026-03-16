US not dare to enter Persian Gulf: IRGC spokesman

Iranian Armed Forces will give a crushing and decisive response to any kind of the aggression by the United States and Israel, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini stated.

Rejecting the US claim regarding the destruction of Iran’s Navy Force, he noted, “US President Trump says that he has destroyed the Iranian Navy Force, so, if he dares, it is advised to enter his navy to the Persian Gulf region.”

Stating that Iran’s air defense power has significantly been increased as compared to the 12-day US-Israeli war, Naeini added that about 700 missiles and 3,600 drones have been fired to the US and Israeli targets in the region.

Emphasizing the full sovereignty of Iran on the Strait of Hormuz, the spokesman stated that the Strait of Hormuz is completely under the full management and control of the IRGC Navy Force.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to Iran’s missile power, stating that the missiles which are now used, belong to a decade ago and many of the missiles, which have been produced since 12-day war, have not yet been unleashed.

The end of war is the time that enemy believes in Iran’s social and military deterrence, he said, noting that Iran is pursuing to punish the aggressor and will continue its destructive and heavy attacks against the enemies.

MNA/TSN3541662