Iran urges UN to investigate into US-Israeli crimes in Minab





In a letter penned to UN Chief’s Special Envoy for Violence against Children Nijat Mala Majid late on Tuesday, Ali Bahreini urged the United Nations to investigate into the heinous crimes committed by terrorist US government and criminal Israeli regime in girls’ elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province.

In his letter, Bahreini emphasized that US-Israeli aggression against Iranian land and territory is a gross violation of the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Once the intentional military attacks, including attack on girl students in Iran, is not condemned, it will create a danger of immunity of punishing to target children and civilians and finally, may help the continuation of gross violation of the international law towards the innocent children, he underlined.

Any violence against innocent children who have not a role in the current conflict between US-Israel and Iran is not justifiable, Bahreini said.

The girls’ elementary school in Minab was struck during joint United States and Israeli military aggression against Iran on February 28, 2026, part of a broader offensive that targeted multiple civilian locations across the country and resulted in heavy civilian casualties.

Iranian state media and officials condemned the attacks on Iranian infrastructures by the US and Israeli regime, including the attack on the Shajareh Tayyebeh school while classes were in session, killing more than 168 and injuring dozens more.

MNA