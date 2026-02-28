Omani foreign minister dismayed by US-Israel strikes on Iran

"I am dismayed. Active and serious negotiations have yet again been undermined," Albusaidi wrote on US social media company X. "Neither the interests of the United States nor the cause of global peace are well served by this."

"I urge the United States not to get sucked in further," he added. "This is not your war."

"I pray for the innocents who will suffer," he wrote.

The remarks carry particular weight given Oman's central role as mediator in the US-Iran nuclear talks. Albusaidi had met with US Vice President JD Vance on Friday, just hours before the strikes, and had expressed optimism, saying "peace is within our reach."

The attacks came as Washington and Tehran were engaged in negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, with the most recent round of talks concluding in Geneva on Thursday.

Israel and the US announced early Saturday a joint military operation against Iran.

Last June, the US had already struck three Iranian nuclear sites during a 12-day Israel-Iran conflict.

MNA