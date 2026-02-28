  1. Politics
Feb 28, 2026, 2:52 PM

Iran launches biggest operation against US since WWII

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Iran has launched the most extensive military operation against American interests since the end of World War II, striking multiple U.S. bases across the West Asia region in retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli aggression.

Iran has executed a sweeping retaliatory strike against American and Israeli targets, marking a historic turning point in regional conflict dynamics. According to official statements, immediately following the commencement of joint U.S.-Israeli military aggression against Iranian territory, the Iranian Armed Forces initiated a large-scale operation.

The strikes reportedly hit "various parts" of the Israeli regime in addition to the majority of U.S. military installations across the region.

Affected American bases reportedly include those located in Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

Describing the scale of the operation, Iranian sources have called it the "most extensive military operation against America since World War II."

Furthermore, Tehran has declared that beyond the initial wave of strikes on military installations, other American interests in the region will soon be targeted.

