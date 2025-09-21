Iran, European FMs to meet in New York: Report

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to meet with officials from Britain, France, and Germany, the so-called E3, in New York, the Tehran-based Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Araghchi departed Tehran for New York where he will attend the UN General Assembly along with President Masoud Pezeshkian, foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

Iran's talks with three European countries, Germany, France and the UK, will be held in New York at the level of foreign ministers, with the participation of EU foreign policy chief Ms. Kaja Kallas, Tasnim said.

A source familiar with the matter said the meeting will be held on Monday or Tuesday.

MNA