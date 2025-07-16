Israel. Air Defense cmdr. replaced after Iran missile strikes

“The [IOF] spokesperson announced that Brigadier General K. has taken up the position of commander of the air defense array, replacing Brig. Gen. G., who served in the role for the past four years,” reported Yedioth Ahronoth on Wednesday.

The handover ceremony was held at the Air Defense School, under the leadership of Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar.

This leadership change comes just one day after the Israel Occupation Forces (IOF) announced seven senior appointments to its General Staff.

The appointments, made by Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and approved by War Minister Israel Katz, are set to take effect in the coming months, according to the military.

These reshuffles follow the aftermath of a 12-day US-Israeli war on Iran, characterized by intense missile exchanges.

During the unprovoked aggression by the regime, Iran launched successive retaliatory strikes against Israeli-occupied territories.

The attacks resulted in widespread destruction, dozens of deaths, and more than 3,000 reported injuries, severely damaging military infrastructure and triggering mass evacuations.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Iran had enhanced its strategic performance during the 12-day war by refining its missile launch techniques and identifying gaps in Israel’s air defense systems through trial and error.

Missile defense analysts cited by the report examined debris and open-source data, concluding that Tehran launched longer-range and more advanced missiles from a broader geographic range deep inside Iran.

By improving timing and dispersing targets, Iran increased the effectiveness of its strikes.

"As the war went on, Iran fired fewer missiles, but its success rate rose," the report noted, based on data analyzed by think tanks based in Israel and Washington.

MNA/Press TV