Sultan Amir Ahmad Bathhouse a traditional Iranian public bathhouse in Kashan, Iran. It was constructed in the 16th century, during the Safavid era; however, the bathhouse was damaged in 1778 as a result of an earthquake and was renovated during the Qajar era.

It showcases an example of Iranian architecture with multiple domes. The water for the dome is supplied by two wells with water transported through Ceramic pipes to different areas.