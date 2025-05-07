President congratulates Iranians on national team’s victory

President Masoud Pezeshkian has congratulated the Iranian people on the national team’s remarkable victory at the 2025 World Youth Weightlifting Championships in Lima, Peru.

In his message issued on Tuesday, Pezeshkian voiced pride in the achievements of the Iranian youth, who earned a collection of valuable medals, bringing joy to the nation.

He emphasized that with comprehensive support for talented young individuals and by enhancing sports infrastructure, these athletes can excel in future international competitions, ensuring that Iran continues to shine in various sports.

The president extended his congratulations to the people of Iran and praised the dedication of the officials and coaches of the national youth weightlifting team, as well as the families of the champion weightlifters.

Iran’s junior and youth weightlifting team secured a total of 10 gold, 9 silver, and 5 bronze medals at the championships on April 30-May 5.

RHM