Duda and Trump were scheduled to begin meeting at 7:30 p.m. Polish time (1:30 p.m. in Washington, DC) and speak for an hour, with the US president then due to address CPAC immediately afterwards, Notes from Poland reports.

However, though the Polish president arrived as scheduled, Trump’s departure from the White House was delayed. By the time their meeting started, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Polish time, that left only a few minutes for them to speak.