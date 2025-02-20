Hamas is ready to free all captives: Official

Through this action, Hamas has demonstrated its seriousness and full readiness to take steps to end the issue of prisoners and consolidate the ceasefire to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The Media advisor to the leader of the Hamas movement, Taher Al-Nounou said, "Hamas is prepared to release all remaining Israeli captives in a single exchange, rather than in multiple stages, as part of a comprehensive agreement and in return for the release of all Palestinian prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons."

On the ceasefire, he added, "This move demonstrates Hamas’s seriousness and full readiness to take steps toward resolving the hostage issue and securing a permanent ceasefire in Gaza."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said, "Israel will soon begin negotiations on the second phase of the prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas."

He added, "We have significant support from US President, Donald Trump."

