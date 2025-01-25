https://en.mehrnews.com/news/227426/ Jan 25, 2025, 9:41 PM News ID 227426 Video Video Jan 25, 2025, 9:41 PM VIDEO: 4 female Israeli soldiers thank Qassam in Arabic TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – The video footage shows four Israeli female fighters released in the second exchange of prisoners on Saturday speak and thank the Hamas fighters in Arabic language. News ID 227426 کپی شد Related News Longest serving prisoner from Jenin to be released Netanyahu put obstacle in prisoner exchange agreement Hamas hands over 4 Israeli prisoners to Red Cross Oct. 7 op. preemptive strike to defend Palestinians: Hamas Tags Hamas Israeli Regime Prisoner Swap Israeli soldiers
