Iranian Foreign minister meets Iraqi counterpart in Tehran

Fuad Hussein who arrived in the Iranian capital on Wednesday morning was officially welcomed by Amir-Abdollahian at the venue of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a joint press conference with his Austrian counterpart in Baghdad on Tuesday, Hussein stressed that the Iraqi constitution does not allow any party to use its territory to attack neighboring countries, the top Iraqi diplomat stressed.

Referring to the recent security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad on disarming and relocating the separatist terrorists in the Kurdistan region by September 19, Hussein cited that Baghdad has taken the necessary measures to relocate the opposition groups (separatist terrorist groups) from the borders of Iraq and Iran.

