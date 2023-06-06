VIDEO: French protests against pension reforms

According to Sputnik news agency, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a member of the Socialist Party, on Tuesday voiced support for the demonstrations against France's pension reform, explaining the placement of emoticon banners on City Hall as a sign of solidarity with the protesters.

Hidalgo criticized a system in which there is no public consultation before a bill as important as the pension reform is introduced and no debate in parliament, noting that France is witnessing the end of parliamentary democracy.

French police showed brutality against the protesters again as the video footages show.