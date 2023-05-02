VIDEO: Police detain 540 amid May Day protests in France

"As many as 540 people were detained across France during protests, with 300 of the arrestees detained in the capital," according to France’s top cop.

He added that 406 police officers and gendarmes had suffered injuries. "The number of injured among protesters exceeded 60, with 32 demonstrators sustaining injuries during protests in Paris," the minister noted, TASS reported.

Another round of nationwide protests against the French government’s controversial pension reform plan, which took place on Monday, degenerated into unrest in many cities. Aggressive protesters provoked law enforcement officers by throwing stones and bottles at them, while police officers responded by spraying tear gas, and in Paris resorted to deploying water cannons to clear the streets of demonstrators.