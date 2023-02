TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – The people of Yazd in southeastern Iran marched a 8 km-route on foot between Bahadran district and the mosque of Hazrat Abulfazl Abbass (AS) on the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Abulfazl (AS).

Al-Abbas ibn Ali ibn Abi Talib, also known as Abu al-Fadl(Fazl), was son of Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), the first Shia imam.