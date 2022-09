Every year, in the days leading up to Arbaeen, lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) from all over the world reach themselves to Iraq to observe the world’s largest annual public gathering to show their devotion to Imam Hussein (PBUH).

During this period, the Iranian and Iraqi Mawkebs offer free food, drinks, and fresh fruits to the Iranian and non-Iranian pilgrims.

'Mawkeb' are places where pilgrims get practically everything they need.