Raeisi visits chemical arms-hit village in Kordestan Province

On a visit to the western Province of Kordestan on Friday, President Ebrahim Raeisi visited and held a meeting with the people of Qaleh Ji village in Sarvabad County, during which he said that "the bravery and fierce resistance of the people of this region against Saddam Hussein's attacks and its backers is well-known not only in Kordestan, but among all the people of our country, and basically the history of this region is the history of standing and courage.”

The President stated that the people of these areas could have left their homes and villages and gone to safer areas on the very days of the invasion to our country, and added, "With the dangers caused by the war, the people of Qaleh Ji village and similar areas heroically stood up to the enemy and we should appreciate their resistance, bravery and courage.”

The President instructed the governor-general, the governor and other officials of the Kurdistan province to deal with the problems of the areas that have been subjected to chemical attacks in a special way, and clarified, "The people of these areas passed the great test of resistance during the Sacred Defence period and this doubles the responsibility of the statesmen to serve them.”

Also on the Kordestan visit on Friday, the president and his accompanying delegation comprised of ministers visited the "Kesht-e Sabz-e Oraman" mushroom cultivation unit located in Qaleh Ji village of Sarvabad County, which is one of the largest mushroom cultivation farms in the country.

This farm, which started its activity in 2017 with the investment of the private sector with the annual production of 1,200 tons of mushrooms, currently produces 5 tons of mushrooms daily with 20 active halls. 110 people are directly working in this production unit, half of whom are women.

With the completion of the second and third phases of this unit, in addition to increasing the daily mushroom production capacity to 25 tons, 35 thousand tons of compost will be produced annually and the number of people working in this production unit will reach 500 people.

The mushrooms produced in this unit are of high quality and are exported to Iraq, Kuwait and UAE.

