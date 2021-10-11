  1. Video
Oct 11, 2021, 7:45 PM

VIDEO: Volcanic eruption in Spain's La Palma

VIDEO: Volcanic eruption in Spain's La Palma

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – A volcano has been erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma for almost three weeks.

Download 10 MB

  

News Code 179606
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179606/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 1 =

    Most Viewed