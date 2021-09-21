  1. Video
Lava from erupting volcano destroys homes in Canary Islands

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – A volcano eruption on La Palma in the Spanish Canary Islands has destroyed houses and forced about 5,500 residents to evacuate.

Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has been pouring downhill since Sunday's eruption, devastating everything in its path, CNN reported. 

Local officials said about 100 houses have been destroyed so far.

