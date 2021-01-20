  1. Video
Jan 20, 2021, 5:00 PM

VIDEO: Zionist settlers clash with police in Quds

VIDEO: Zionist settlers clash with police in Quds

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Israeli regime’s police clashed with dozens of settlers in Bnei Brak, Jerusalem Al-Quds and Beit Shemesh on Tuesday over the COVID-19 issues and the economic challenges created by the pandemic.

Download 13 MB

   

   

News Code 168786

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    Most Viewed