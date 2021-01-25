VIDEO: Netherlands police clash with anti-lockdown rioters

Rioters set fires in the centre of the southern Dutch city of Eindhoven and pelted police with rocks at a banned demonstration against coronavirus lockdown measures, while officers responded with tear gas and water cannons, arresting at least 30 people.
TEHRAN, Jan. 24 (MNA) – Demonstrations against a new curfew to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Netherlands have turned into riots and clashes with police in some places, according to authorities and reports.
