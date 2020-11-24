Difference between Advertorial, Press Release

Advertorial vs. Press Release

What is an advertorial?

Advertorial is advertisements that are placed in an editorial setting on a website or in a magazine to give the impression that they are an editorial article instead of a paid advertisement.

The term advertorial combines the words advertisement and editorial. A classic advertorial combines the central aspects of advertisements and editorial presentation. A commonly used synonym is the word adverticle, or a combination of advertisement and article.

Advertisers expect that advertorials will not be read like an ad by users, but instead as a natural editorial contribution. By using this tactic in the context of native advertising, advertisers benefit from the credibility of the corresponding journalistic site. In the best-case scenario, the reader is also given quality content that is perceived more clearly than the contained advertisement.

In addition, advertorials can help advertisers achieve a high level of content relevance. Publishers offer advertorial space mostly in the context of certain subject areas. As an advertiser, you simply look for the appropriately themed environment that will hopefully meet the interests of your own target group.

Critics argue that advertorials deceive the reader. This accusation of so-called ‘camouflaged advertising’ is unfortunately quite common.

The Secret Power of Online Advertorials

Online advertorials are one of the most effective forms of digital marketing available.

In fact, the only tactic we have found to be consistently more cost-effective at generating leads online is good old-fashioned search. That makes advertorials more cost-effective than display ads.

Given how effective they are, I’m still surprised by how few direct marketers know of or regularly employ, online advertorials as part of their marketing mix. One of the reasons they are so underutilized is that they’re so simple that they don’t get a lot of attention. In fact, I’m willing to wager this is the only article about online advertorials you’ve ever read.

An online advertorial is, essentially, nothing more than a carefully crafted article about your product, service or nonprofit cause with a couple of photos and a link to your website. But don’t be fooled! When it comes to generating cost-effective, highly qualified leads, online advertorials are beasts! What they lack in sex appeal, they more than make up for ineffectiveness.

What makes them so effective is the fact that although they are clearly marked as advertisements, online advertorials look and feel like editorials. In other words, instead of coming across as commercial endorsements, they come across as an unbiased, third-party article about your product, service or cause.

What Is a PR and News Release?

A press release is an official announcement (written or recorded) that an organization issue to the news media and beyond. Whether we call it a “PR,” a “press statement,” a “news release,” or a “media release,” we’re always talking about the same basic thing.

While the heading should contain action verbs, the first paragraph should answer the “who,” “what,” “why,” and “where.” The press release should also contain understandable language and a quote.

Most press releases are succinct at just a page long — two pages, tops. Ultimately, companies want to provide enough information so that news outlets have sufficient material for publishing their own stories about whatever the company is announcing in the release.

And while it may be tempting to craft a press release that embellishes your company’s accomplishments or twists the facts to make a story sound more intriguing to the media, remember: Press releases live in the public domain, which means your customers and prospective customers can see them. So instead of thinking of a PR solely as a ticket to earning news coverage, you should also think of it as a valuable piece of marketing content.

What is a Guest Post?

How is it different than a regular blog post?

A Guest Post is an article written and posted on someone else’s blog. When you write something on your own blog it's just a “post”, but on someone else’s blog, the writer is a ‘guest’.

Guest posts are valuable tools for reputation marketing for a number of reasons like getting your brand mentioned or occupying branded search query results. But most people use them to embed backlink.

Guest posts are abused though, and we’ll get to that later in this viral article.

If you have found someone else’s blog to blog on then you are the ‘guest author’. We’ll assume you are doing it both get the word out and hope to get a link back to one of your own web properties.

Guest posting is writing an article or piece of content and having it published on a website. This is typically done by carefully researching and writing a piece, and then getting in touch with an editor to get it published.

The benefits of getting your guest post on a large site are huge. With little effort, you can have tens of thousands of eyes on your article, your name, and even your company name within the author bio section of the website. It is one of the most effective forms of internet marketing available.



Who can write a guest post?

Almost anyone can write a guest post, but few can write a really good one that goes viral. You can’t generally “make” a post go viral. But it does not need to go viral. It just needs to be helpful, on-topic and well-written to generate traffic and link juice over time.

A good guest post is on-topic, relevant and can be of various lengths. Most guest posts are between 500 and 1000 words but folks like Neil Patel say they should be much longer. More like 2500 words. Data suggest that more content means your web page has odds for a high position in Google results. For a detailed overview of how to write a post for people and search engines check out this post about SEO enabled articles.

Sometimes it’s worth it to hire a professional to write guest posts because doing so consistently is important. Once per week at least, and who has time for that? Well, we do.