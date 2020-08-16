VIDEO: 13 skeletons discovered in hidden layers of Persepolis

Iranian archaeologist say considering the initial investigations, the discovered skeletons, probably murdered, may belong to Achaemenids era and the time Persepolis was raided by the Alexander the Great and his army.

They believe that at that time the invaders buried Iranian soldiers in lower layers of Persepolis, i.e. the water channels located six meters below the surface level.

There is a 3-kilometer-channel below Persepolis, two kilometers of which have been dredged by the present time.

Persepolis was the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire.

It is situated 60 kilometers northeast of the city of Shiraz in Fars Province, Iran. The earliest remains of Persepolis date back to 515 BC.