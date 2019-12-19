  1. Video
19 December 2019 - 19:02

VIDEO: Emergency declared as bushfires rage on near Sydney

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Authorities in Australia on Thursday declared a seven-day state of emergency in New South Wales, the second in as many months, as a record heatwave fanned unprecedented bushfires raging across the region.

Footage from Bargo, a town 100km (62 miles) southwest of Sydney, shows firefighters driving their engine down a road with the inferno on both sides.

Five firefighters were reportedly rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries battling the Bargo blaze, which has left a trail burnt out buildings and vehicles in its wake.

Australia is currently locked in the grip of a heatwave with the country experiencing its hottest day on record on Tuesday when the national average temperature hit 40.9C (105.6F), according to Ruptly.

