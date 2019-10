According to Ruptly, the footage shows damaged buildings, vehicles, and roads in Ichihara, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Tokyo.

Japan's Meteorological Agency has reportedly classified Typhoon Hagibis as "very strong," with heavy downpours predicted in Tokyo and the prefectures of Gunma, Saitama, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Nagano and Shizuoka. The storm is expected to make landfall on Japan's Pacific coast on Saturday evening.