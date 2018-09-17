VIDEO: Typhoon Mangkhut stikes East Asia, kills at least 64

TEHRAN, Sep. 17 (MNA) – Typhoon Mangkhut has hit Macau, Hong Kong, and the Philippines in past two days and is now striking China’s southern regions. According to reports, the natural disaster has claimed at least 64 lives in Philippines and death toll may rise as rescue operation is underway. Packing winds of more than 200 kph (125 mph) at its peak, tropical cyclone Mangkhut is considered the strongest to hit the region this year, CNBC reported. (Source of video: The Guardian)