New Australian envoy submits credentials to Zarif

On September 26, Zarif and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne met and held talks in New York.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly session.
MNA/4738745
TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Australia's new envoy to Iran Lyndall Sachs submitted a copy of her credentials to Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.
