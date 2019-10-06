  1. Politics
6 October 2019 - 19:13

New Australian envoy submits credentials to Zarif

New Australian envoy submits credentials to Zarif

TEHRAN, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Australia's new envoy to Iran Lyndall Sachs submitted a copy of her credentials to Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday.

On September 26, Zarif and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne met and held talks in New York.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly session.

MNA/4738745

News Code 150902

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News