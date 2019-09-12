  1. Video
VIDEO: Blasts hit ammunition depot in Cyprus

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Blasts rocked an ammunition depot in northern Cyprus on Thursday after a fire broke out in a military zone, with shattered glass slightly injuring some people, reported Reuters.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said the fire had been brought under control and that the cause of the initial blast, around 1:30 am (2230 GMT), was not immediately clear. It said an investigative team had begun its work.
 

