TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – Iranian national volleyball team lost 3-0 to France Sun. at 2019 men’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL). The match was held in the northern Iranian city of Ardabil. Despite the defeat, Iran has remained at the top of the VNL table with 30 points, while France stands in the 3rd place with 28 points after Brazil in the second place.