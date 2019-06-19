VIDEO: Iranian diplomat warns of Idlib turning into ‘safe haven’ for terrorists

He made the remarks at the 8553rd meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday on the topic of ‘the situation in the Middle East’. (Source: UN Web TV)
TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Iranian ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, said that terrorist groups cannot and should not be allowed to continue their control over a large part of a sovereign state’s territory, otherwise Idlib will certainly turn to a safe haven for the cruelest terrorists to continue conducting their operations and to kill more civilians inside and outside of Idlib.
He made the remarks at the 8553rd meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday on the topic of ‘the situation in the Middle East’. (Source: UN Web TV)
News Code 146622
Your Comment