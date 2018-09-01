Missing dreams of failed Senator

The report of John McCain's death, the extremist, hostile and anti-Iran senator of Arizona, was widely reflected in the western news sources.

Most American sources introduced McCain as an activist in the US political arena, and regretted his death. However, they didn't point out McCain's dreams which were "gone with the wind dreams"! They mentioned McCain as a person who believed in American values, and a Patriotic Senator, and tried to make a hero of him. Indeed, in the American political atmosphere, which now has people like Mike Pompeo, John Bolton and Trump standing on top of its political equations, McCain could well be considered a hero!

John McCain came forth in the 2008 presidential elections with an anti-Iranian approach. Even in hostile statements, he spoke about bombing Iran (the nuclear sites of our country). In any case, McCain failed in the electoral competitions against Barack Obama and did not have the opportunity to make his conspiracies against our country come true. However, as the Senator of Arizona, he did took lots of measures against our country.

The overthrow of the Islamic Republic of Iran and regime change was McCain's particular goal and dream; a wish that he had to finally take it to the grave! McCain repeatedly advocated the overthrow of the Islamic Republic of Iran by supporting the terrorist group of "Munafiqeen" and, of course, in return for receiving money from members of the group, he promised them to do his best to make this goal come to reality.

Of course, it should be admitted that McCain, like other Republican and Democratic politicians, did his best in this regard, but was ultimately defeated against Iran's regime and nation. Without a doubt, McCain is one of the symbols of the United States' defeat against the Islamic Republic of Iran. During the past four decades, he took any possible action in opposition to Islamic Iran, and eventually died without reaching his hideous goals.

Undoubtedly, McCain's fate awaits other American politicians! From young senators, such as Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, to those like Donald Trump and John Bolton, all will die in the near future, while "Islamic Iran" will continue to bloom with strength. Undoubtedly, the current US president and previous presidents, as their predecessor, will die waiting to see the collapse of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

McCain is not just a single person today! McCain is a symbol of the failure and ruination of the United States against the Iranian nation. American authorities have become the symbol of this failure, in their own way. Symbols that will soon leave this world, just like John McCain, without reaching their sinister goals in confrontation with Iran.

Another point to be considered here over McCain's death, is about Donald Trump's reaction to this subject. It should not be forgotten that McCain was a symbol of a "discontent Republicans" who challenged the White House' policies. The reason for McCain's opposition to Trump has been the lack of cooperation on the side the US president. This opposition isn't limited to the recent months and was strong even before the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Over the past two years, there have been many political differences between John McCain and Trump. In Jiang, McCain has explicitly criticized Trump's policies. Trump and McCain disagreed on many topics. McCain often criticized the current US president's foreign policy, and Trump fought back by criticizing the Arizona senator for opposing the abolition of a cost-effective health care law.

In 2015, Trump called McCain a war hero because he was captured. Senator McCain was captured during the Vietnam War and tortured for six years. Trump then said in response to widespread criticism that he likes those who were not captured.

As reported by the Washington Post, Trump nixed issuing a statement that praised the heroism and life of Sen. John McCain, telling senior aides he preferred to issue a tweet before posting one Saturday night that did not include any kind words for the Arizona Republican.

Washington Post added; "Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and other White House aides advocated for an official statement that gave the decorated Vietnam War POW plaudits for his military and Senate service and called him a “hero,” according to current and former White House aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive internal deliberations. The original statement was drafted before McCain died Saturday, and Sanders and others edited a final version this weekend that was ready for the president, the aides said."

But Trump told aides he wanted to post a brief tweet instead, and the statement praising McCain’s life was not released.

“My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!” Trump posted Saturday evening shortly after McCain’s death was announced.

Some American politicians criticized US President Tweet for the death of Sen. McCain. In any case, Trump is deeply concerned that McCain's death will turn the midterm elections' results against him, and this is what scares the US President and his companions.

