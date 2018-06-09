VIDEO: Trump, Kim impersonators meet up in Singapore

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Two men bearing an uncanny resemblance to Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un met up in Singapore ahead of the US-North Korea summit that is expected to occur on Tuesday.

   

