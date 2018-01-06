Alavi vows resolute response to antagonistic groups in region

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – Attending the funeral of three security forces who were killed in west Iran last Thursday, Iran’s minister of intelligence vowed revenge against antagonistic groups in neighboring countries.

Speaking in Urmia on Saturday, Seyed Mahmoud Alavi, Iran’s Minister of intelligence said Iranian security forces will have a resolute response against the antagonistic armed groups in the region.

He added that Iranian forces will keep holding to Islamic beliefs and nobody can separate them from their Islamic way of living with terrorist acts.

Alavi was attending the funeral of three security forces who were killed last Thursday during an operation which led to the dismantling of an armed terrorist cell in western city of Piranshahr.

KI/4192599